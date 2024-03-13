Shootings hours apart in NJ leave 2 young men dead, third critically hurt

🔷 Deadly shootings in Middlesex County

🔷 Two NJ men, both 23, died hours apart

🔷 Separate incidents under investigation

A pair of unrelated shooting incidents hours apart on Tuesday night left two young men dead and a third in critical condition, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Both men shot and killed were 23-year-old residents of Middlesex County, Ciccone said.

Investigators were now looking for surveillance footage that might help in either case.

New Brunswick shooting location (Google Maps) New Brunswick shooting location (Google Maps) loading...

Two males shot in New Brunswick

In New Brunswick just before 7 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area of Throop Avenue and Delavan Street, where they found two males who had been shot.

Both were taken to Robert Wood Hospital, where Numi Simmons, of New Brunswick, was pronounced dead.

The other male was listed in critical condition, as of Wednesday.

Carteret shooting location (Google Maps) Carteret shooting location (Google Maps) loading...

One man shot in Carteret

Separately, just before 10 p.m., Carteret police responded to the area of Roosevelt Avenue, where one man was found shot.

Evan Blozen, of Carteret, was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center.

Neither shooting appeared to be a random act of violence or pose a threat to the general public, police said.

In the New Brunswick shooting, anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area was asked to call Detective Sean Freeman of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732- 745-5200 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3477.

In the Carteret case, anyone with information or surveillance footage can contact Sergeant Louis Maldonado of the Carteret Police Department at 732-541-3852 or Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8843.