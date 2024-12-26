Why New Jersey? SNL drone skit can’t answer the big question but we have an idea

🚨 SNL comedy skit features special guest: a drone

NEWARK — Drones have been buzzing over the East Coast for more than a month but one of the biggest questions remains unanswered: why New Jersey?

Saturday Night Live took a stab at answering that question with its latest edition of Weekend Update featuring a drone played by Bowen Yang.

"Why are you in New Jersey?" host Michael Che asked.

"Why is anyone in New Jersey? Oh, right, 'cause there's beautiful nature and good schools. Bet you thought I was gonna make some cheap Sopranos joke. No. People live there. Have some respect," Yang the drone said.

The praise for the Garden State was a welcome change of pace. But the hilarious sketch leaves out the real and concerning reasons New Jersey may be a target for whoever is controlling these mysterious drones.

The most dangerous 2 miles in America are in New Jersey

In the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, the United States became increasingly focused on identifying its most vulnerable targets. Federal agencies wanted to know where terrorists might strike next.

Around two decades ago, terrorism experts dubbed a two-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike as "the most dangerous two miles in America."

If a foreign adversary or terrorist targeted the area, it could kill up to 12 million people and cripple infrastructure vital to the entire country.

It includes the area around Exit 13A that is home to Newark Airport, Port Elizabeth (not the tiny community in Cumberland County), several chlorine plants that smell bad on a good day, freight lines, and the Northeast Corridor.

Cranes and containers sit idle at Port Newark in Newark (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

In 2006, then-New Jersey Homeland Security Director Richard Canas spoke to CNN about what a potential attack could do.

"It's the consequence that frankly scares the pants off of us, when you think about what might happen in such a congested area," Canas said. It's only become busier since then.

NJ drones pose no threat?

As for the drones, public officials including Gov. Phil Murphy and the Pentagon have repeatedly said the hovering unmanned aircraft pose no public health risk.

Cranes and shipping containers are seen at Port Newark during a port strike on Oct. 1, 2024, in Bayonne. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

But critics including state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, have pointed out that they don't know the source of the drones. He panned state officials after a private meeting on Dec. 11 that many attendees said was unproductive.

"They believe that there's no known threat, but they're unable to justify how they come to that conclusion," said Bramnick, who is also running for governor.

Other potential targets in New Jersey

Large drones have been spotted over critical infrastructure including New Jersey nuclear power plants, military bases, and Naval Weapons Station Earle.

President-elect Donald Trump said he canceled a trip to his Bedminster golf club after a drone was spotted flying overhead.

Trump said earlier this month he believes the White House knows the source of the drones.

"Our military knows and our president knows and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense," Trump said.

