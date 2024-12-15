Drone sightings reported above NJ nuclear power plants

☢ Drone sightings reported over nuclear plants

LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK — Two large drones have been spotted over two nuclear power plants in South Jersey responsible for generating half of New Jersey's electricity.

The drones were seen over the Salem and Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations on Thursday evening. Both plants are located on a single 740-acre site in Lower Alloways Creek.

PSEG Nuclear, which operates the plant, is working with "authorities" after the sighting, spokesperson Marijke Shugrue confirmed.

"PSEG is aware of reports of drones flying over the Salem and Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. We have contacted the appropriate authorities," Shugrue said.

The two plants generate around 40% of the state's electricity and power 3 million homes, according to PSEG. Combined, they make up the third-largest nuclear facility in the United States.

Request to secure airspace over NJ nuclear plants

The two drones seen Thursday were the size of small SUVs, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, said to the New York Post.

This unprecedented sighting has rattled New Jersey's largest utility and officials are trying to secure its airspace, Van Drew reportedly said.

On Friday, PSE&G filed a request with the Federal Aviation Administration to stop all air traffic above the nuclear generating stations, the Post reported.

Later Friday evening, drones in the airspace of an airport just north of New Jersey grounded flights for around an hour.

