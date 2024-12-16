What Trump knows: NJ drones force him to cancel visit

✅ President-elect Trump believes the government knows more that it has revealed

✅ He has canceled a trip to his Bedminster golf club

✅ Former Gov. Christine Whitman said she saw drones chased away from the club

President-elect Donald Trump canceled a trip to his Bedminster golf club because of the drones, which have flown overhead in recent weeks which he believes are UFOs.

During his first post-election press conference held at the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Monday Trump said that he believes the government knows more than it is saying about the drones but doesn't understand why it's being kept secret. The government would be better off revealing what it knows, according to the incoming president.

"Our military knows and our president knows and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense. I can't imagine it's the enemy because if it was the enemy they'd blast it out even if they were late they'd blast it," Trump said. "Something strange is going on for some reason they don't want to tell the people and they should."

No trip to Bedminster

The Republican declined to comment when asked if he has received an intelligence briefing on the drones.

Trump took note of the drones in Bedminster, which is under an FAA no-fly zone that is keeping him away.

"I think maybe I won't spend the weekend in Bedminster. I've decided to cancel my trip."

Trump's comments echo his posts on Truth social media that the drone cannot be so present without the government's knowledge.

"Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge? I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down," Trump wrote.

Trump's neighbor in New Jersey, former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, told MSNBC on Sunday that she saw a helicopter chase a drone away from the golf club, according to Newsweek. She is not satisfied with the explanations that the drones are manned aircraft.

