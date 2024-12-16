Green laser incident in NJ highlights dangerous drone frenzy

✈️ There have been "'multiple' incidents with lasers pointed at jets, the FAA says

✈️ One incident was unfounded while the other remains under investigation

✈️ It is illegal to point a laser light at an aircraft

Two lasers were pointed at jets as they flew over Ocean County Saturday night in the belief they were drones, according to police.

Since drones started appearing in mid-November, "multiple" incidents have been reported in the airspace over New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania involving airplanes, according to the FAA.

The intent is to disable the craft in the hope of bringing it down. Instead, the pilots were temporarily blinded and the safety of the plane was at risk.

A green laser light hit a United plane and was reported to the FAA, according to The Lakewood Scoop. The origin of the light was traced to the Lakewood area. Police and federal authorities are investigating.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 there was also a report about a laser originating from Seaside Heights that turned out to be unfounded.

Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer told the Scoop that drone sightings should be reported to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov. Do not take matters into your own hands, Meyer warned.

Federal crime with steep penalties

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security insists that most of the craft reported to the FBI recently has turned out to be manned aircraft.

United Airlines declined to comment about the Lakewood report.

It is a federal crime to point a laser at an aircraft. Violators face a fine of up to $11,000. The FAA can impose civil penalties up to $30,800 against people who commit multiple laser violations.

FAA stats show 13,304 reported laser incidents nationwide and 12 in New Jersey in 2023. As of Oct. 31, there have been 10,235 reported incidents this year with 46 in New Jersey.

Shooting down a drone is also illegal. Per FAA regulations, anyone found endangering aircraft or pedestrians with a drone could be fined up to $75,000 and lose their drone operators’ pilot certificates.

