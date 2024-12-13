Drones in NJ: Warning for citizens ready to shoot them down

✅ Some have thought the solution to the drones is to take one down

✅ It is against FAA regulations to "endanger aircraft"

✅ Anyone encountering a crashed drone should leave it alone

Many have suggested shooting the mysterious drones in the skies over New Jersey. But the advice from law enforcement is to leave them alone.

Many who have become frustrated with a lack of knowledge about the origin of the drones and their intent, including U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. 4th District, and Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, have advocated for government agencies to shoot them down as a way of getting answers.

“We have the capability to shoot them now, but to do it in a place where there would not be any threat to anybody on the ground,” Smith told a congressional hearing. “Just do it.”

"We should be doing some very urgent intelligence analysis and take them out of the skies, especially if they're flying over airports or military bases," Blumenthal said.

Even Gov. Phil Murphy said he wouldn't mind if one was brought down.

Don't shoot drones

Per FAA regulations anyone found endangering aircraft or pedestrians with a drone could be fined up to $75,000 and lose their drone operators’ pilot certificates.

One important reason why people should not attempt to shoot a drone is that many airplanes and helicopters have been mistaken for drones.

Federal officials this week said some drone reports were in fact manned aircraft.

Lawrence Police Chief Chris Longo also explained why you shouldn't be a drone vigilante.

"A growing concern among law enforcement agencies is vigilantes action taken by citizens attempting to take down drone aircraft. This action can result in severe negative outcomes especially if the aircraft is manned," Longo wrote. "NO RESIDENT SHOULD TAKE ACTION TO INTERCEPT ANY AIRCRAFT."

The chief advised anyone who does encounter a downed drone to treat it as evidence and not touch it. He said the department has a response plan in place if a drone crashes in the township.

See a crashed drone? Leave it alone

State officials have instructed New Jersey fire departments to treat drone crashes as if they were dangerous bombs.

Fire crews were instructed to contact the nearest bomb squad and the FBI immediately.

The bulletin also instructs fire crews to implement hazardous material protocols, including "radiation monitoring" and warns that drones could interfere with two-way radio communications.

