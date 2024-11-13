Six Flags announces big changes for popular NJ coaster and rides

☑️ Social media has speculated about Six Flags Great Adventure and Kingda Ka

JACKSON — The ownership of Six Flags Great Adventure will make a major announcement about the park and its future later this week, sources tell New Jersey 101.5.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will announce the closing of the Kingda Ka roller coaster. The company will also announce additional plans as part of a $50 million dollar investment in the park to commemorate its 50th-anniversary celebration.

The Jackson Construction & Inspection office confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 that the park has also applied for a construction permit to demolish the Green Lantern roller coaster, the Twister attraction and the parachute ride. NJ.com was the first to report on their fate.

Six Flags opened the Savannah Sunset resort and spa in 2024 and is committed to opening The Flash roller coaster in 2025. The annual Holiday in the Park holiday light display is scheduled to begin Nov. 23.

A "new and exciting ride" will replace Kingda Ka which at 456 feet, or 45 stories, is the tallest coaster in the world and fastest roller coaster in North America. Kindga Ka, which first opened in 2005 but has become too expensive to maintain with numerous mechanical issues, the source said.

Corporate evaluates its portfolio

Area businesses have became concerned about the park and it future because of social media rumors. Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor and Wild Safari are the largest employers in Ocean County.

The park's annual Fright Fest Halloween display was in "preview mode" for longer than planned due to "unforseen circumstances," which fueled rumors about the park.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said during an earnings call on Nov. 5 the company planned to review its portfolio of parks to "optimize the asset base, narrow management’s focus, and help reduce net leverage."

Visitors to the park posting on social media said Kingda Ka's final rides were Sunday. A park spokeswoman did not address direct questions about the coaster's future and only said it "planned to share information about the ride and additional park news very soon."

