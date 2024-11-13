Cops, firefighter hospitalized after fire destroys 16 apartments in NJ suburb

🔥The fire was confined to one building at the Mansion Apartments in Pine Hill

🔥Five police officers who helped residents were treated

🔥26 people from 13 families were left without their homes

PINE HILL — Sixteen apartments were destroyed by fire that injured police officers and a firefighter on Tuesday evening.

The fire started on a second-floor balcony in the 1100 building and spread to the other units around 6 p.m., according to Police Chief Christopher Winters. Gusty winds of up to 15 mph helped fan the flames.

Winters said the five police officers knocked on doors and assisted many outside before firefighters arrived. No residents were injured in the fire.

Fire at the holidays

The fire went to three alarms to bring in additional fire crews. A tender was brought in as an additional water resource for firefighters. The blaze was declared under control at 8:20 p.m.

Red Cross New Jersey assisted 26 people from 13 families.

"This is obviously devastating to the families. When you put that in perspective to the time of year it is it hits home a lot harder," Winters said.

The borough fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

