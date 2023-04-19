Sharks off the Jersey Shore – NJ Top News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ Another dry day, another wildfire in New Jersey

The fire developed hours before a Red Flag Warning was issued for dry conditions that are conducive for the fast spread of wildfire.

⬛ New true crime series calls back Menendez brothers NJ roots

A former member of boy band, Menudo, has shared sex abuse allegations against the father of Lyle and Erik Menendez.

⬛ Union, NJ pet sitter charged with crime after pit bull kills dog

A Union Township pet sitter has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty after a pit bull in his care attacked and killed another pit bull, police said.

⬛ NJT riders face massive fare hikes, advocates warn

When NJT depletes federal COVID relief money, it could leave a huge deficit that could require massive fare hikes for riders

⬛ There’s a 700 pound white shark swimming off the NJ coast

A 10 foot, 700 pound juvenile white shark who’s been named Hali swam by Atlantic City last week.

⬛ New Jersey 101.5 town hall on NJ gun laws — Thursday at 7

On Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m., Townsquare Media’s New Jersey 101.5 presents: "On Target – Understanding New Jersey’s Gun Laws."

