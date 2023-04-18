Another dry day, another wildfire in New Jersey

🔥 The fire developed as a Red Flag Warning for conditions were ripe for spread of fire

🔥 At least 75 acres had burned as of 3:30 p.m. and 30 structures were threatened

🔥 A good soaking rain is needed to improve fire conditions

Another wildfire Tuesday afternoon burned through more acres of dry New Jersey forest and threatened dozens of structures.

The River Road fire developed just before noon along Route 542 and River Road in Washington Township in Burlington County near the Wharton State Forest and was first detected by the Forest Fire Service observer in the Bass River Fire Tower.

It had burned 75 acres and was 0 percent contained as of 3:30 p.m., according to the New Jersey Fire Forest Service.

The fire threatened 30 structures but no evacuations had been ordered.

Route 542 between Wading River Bridge and Lovers Lane, Old Church Road and River Road were all closed because of the fire.

Location of River Road wildfire 4/18/23 Location of River Road wildfire 4/18/23 (Canva) loading...

Red Flag Warning in effect Tuesday

The fire is not far from the Log Swamp Wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township, the last major wildfire. It burned 1,607 acres over two days and was contained Sunday morning.

The Kanouse Wildfire in West Milford burned 972 acres over 3 days in West Milford.

The fires came as the National Weather Service declared a Red Flag Warning for the southern half of New Jersey until at least until 8 p.m. Tuesday as dry conditions, low humidity and strong gusty winds created favorable conditions for the spread of fire.

"Until we get a thorough soaking from steady rains, we will have to keep talking about the wildfire danger. Especially on windy, dry air days like Tuesday, as such weather drives rapid wildfire spread," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said. "Fingers crossed - there is a chance of healthy rainfall on the horizon on Sunday."

Reported wildfires in New Jersey in April Reported wildfires in New Jersey in April (Canva) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes