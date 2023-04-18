There’s a 700 pound white shark swimming off the NJ coast

As the weather continues to warm up, we can expect more sightings, but there’s been one shark sighting already. According to OCEARCH, the organization that tracks sharks, a 10 foot, 700 juvenile white shark who’s been named Hali swam by Atlantic City last week.

How did she get the name Hali? According to OCEARCH:

She was named Hali for the people of Halifax, Nova Scotia who have been so wonderful to us every time we visit this region. Their commitment to science with an ocean first disposition has made this area a true joy to work in. Hali was named by our partners at SeaWorld, who have supported wildlife rescue rehabilitation and conservation efforts, and vital ocean health initiatives like OCEARCH for decades.

As you can see in the picture of this shark (not Hali), OCEARCH tags the sharks with a transponder in their dorsal fin; when the sharks comes close to the surface, the signal is picked up, that’s the “ping.”

OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization “conducting unprecedented research on or oceans’ giants in order to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean.” Their mission is to “accelerate the ocean’s return to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical scientific research, education, outreach, and policy using unique collaborations of individuals and organizations in the US and abroad.”

Hali was tagged in Sep. of 2021 off Novia Scotia and since then has travelled over 7,600 miles up and down the East Coast. As the water warms in the coming months, expect more pinging sharks off the Jersey coast.

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Spring is here: This NJ park is a great place to explore