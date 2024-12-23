Road rage mystery in Clifton, NJ — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

Under a bill advanced by a Senate committee, when a registered voter turns 18, their county clerk would be required to send them a vote-by-mail application.

If the recipient were to go through with the application, future votes can be submitted through the mail, at a drop box, or in-person to election officials.

Based on preliminary figures through Sept. 30, officials in the Garden State are projecting a final drug death tally of 1,956 for 2024. The number of suspected deaths was at 1,466 as of the end of September.

"That still equates to more than five people every day in New Jersey, and we need to keep up all our efforts to continue to push this number down," said Capt. Jason Piotrowski, of the New Jersey State Police.

The alert of a norovirus outbreak was issued by S&M Shellfish Co. of San Francisco on Thursday, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

It affects oysters harvested in British Columbia, Canada by Pacific Northwest Shellfish and Union Bay Seafood.

On Saturday, New Jersey American Water provided customers with an update on an ongoing water issue that several New Jersey towns are experiencing. According to a message posted on the utility's website, there has been "no public health risks identified," and the "water meets all state and federal drinking water standards."

An update said that the utility had taken samples from 49 sites. NJAW is working with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to figure out the issue.

CLIFTON — A township man is charged with murder after a sudden shooting at a traffic light, according to authorities.

Angel Pacheco, 67, of Clifton is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities said Pacheo shot a man at the intersection of Lakeview and Merselis Avenues in Clifton late Friday night.

