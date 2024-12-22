NJ man charged with murder in red light shooting, prosecutor says

🔴 Police find shooting victim at Clifton intersection

🔴 Prosecutors said victim approached his killer

🔴 Questions remain as investigation continues

CLIFTON — A township man is charged with murder after a sudden shooting at a traffic light, according to authorities.

Angel Pacheco, 67, of Clifton is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities said Pacheo shot a man at the intersection of Lakeview and Merselis Avenues in Clifton late Friday night.

Prosecutors said police found the victim around 11:47 p.m. The man had been shot in the chest.

He's been identified as Robert Rogers, 51, of Elmwood Park.

According to prosecutors, Pacheco was the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck stopped for a red light at the intersection.

Authorities said the victim, Rogers, got out of his vehicle. He approached the stopped pickup and a fight began.

During the fight, Pacheco took out a gun and shot Rogers in the chest, prosecutors said.

Questions remain

However, it's unclear why Rogers got out of his vehicle and approached the pickup truck.

There was also no word from authorities to explain why the confrontation escalated.

The prosecutor's office said it would release more details later. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact their tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

