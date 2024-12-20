Day 4: What’s wrong with the water in New Jersey?

Experts appear to still be baffled by a change in the taste and odor of the local water supply.

As of Friday afternoon, New Jersey American Water had no additional news to share with residents in dozens of Garden State towns who are experiencing the change.

The issue is impacting the utility's Raritan system, which distributes water to customers in a number of New Jersey counties.

New Jersey American Water began receiving reports late Tuesday night from residents, and an investigation began.

As of Thursday evening, the utility was still flushing hydrants to help clear the system.

SEE ALSO: Drug deaths by NJ county in 2024

According to more than one lab test of samples taken from the source water, the water meets both state and federal drinking water standards.

"We are working with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to determine if any other course of action or precautionary measures are necessary," the utility wrote in its latest alert update.

No reason has been given for changes in the taste and smell of the water. The utility promises to deliver updates as they become available.

Customers in the following communities are impacted:

⚫ Belle Mead

⚫Berkeley Heights

⚫Bound Brook

⚫Bridgewater

⚫Branchburg

⚫Chester

⚫Clark

⚫ Cranbury

⚫ Cranford

⚫ Dunellen

⚫ Edison

⚫ Fanwood

⚫ Far Hills

⚫ Flagtown

⚫ Flemington

⚫ Franklin Township

⚫ Garwood

⚫ Gladstone

⚫ Green Brook

⚫ Hightstown

⚫ Hillsborough

⚫ Hillside

⚫ Hopewell Borough

⚫ Hopewell Township

⚫ Jamesburg

⚫ Kenilworth

⚫ Kingston

⚫ Lawrence

⚫ Linden

⚫ Manville

⚫ Martinsville

⚫ Middlesex

⚫ Millstone

⚫ Monroe Township

⚫ Montgomery

⚫ Mountainside

⚫ Neshanic Station

⚫ New Providence

⚫ North Plainfield

⚫ Peapack

⚫ Piscataway

⚫ Plainfield

⚫ Plainsboro

⚫ Pottersville

⚫ Princeton

⚫ Princeton Junction

⚫ Raritan Borough

⚫ Raritan Township

⚫ Readington

⚫ Roselle

⚫ Roselle Park

⚫ Scotch Plains

⚫ Somerset

⚫ Somerville

⚫ South Brunswick

⚫ South Plainfield

⚫ South Bound Brook

⚫ Tewksbury,

⚫ Three Bridges

⚫ Union

⚫ Vauxhall

⚫ Warren

⚫ Watchung

⚫ West Windsor

⚫ Westfield

⚫ Whitehouse

⚫ Whitehouse Station

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How to prepare for winter in NJ: 11 essential gear tips Because you never know what may happen in the bipolar type of winter we have here, you should always be prepared. Do you want to get through the season without freezing?

I’m going to give you the 11 must-have cold-weather items to survive a New Jersey winter.

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco/New Jersey 101.5