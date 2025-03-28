Prison for NJ school custodian who put bodily fluids, bleach on food for kids

🔻 NJ man admits lewd food acts in school cafeteria

🔻 Videos led to arrest

🔻 Heads to prison

A now ex-public school custodian has been sentenced to prison after admitting to tainting food and utensils with bodily fluids at the elementary cafeteria where he worked.

Giovanni Impellizzeri previously pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Superior Court to second-degree official misconduct and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.

Under a plea deal, the 27-year-old Vineland resident must serve five years of an eight year sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

On Friday, a judge also ordered that Impellizzeri be placed on parole supervision for life as requested by prosecutors.

He was first arrested in 2023, after investigators found videos Impellizzeri had taken of himself while working as a custodian for the Upper Deerfield School District assigned to the Elizabeth F. Moore School, which runs from grade 3 to 5.

Impellizzeri admitted to his actions in court, NJ.com reported.

Impellizzeri worked for school for years

He was hired as a custodian by the school district in September 2019 and was ultimately fired after his arrest.

The disgusting behavior was described in a criminal complaint as “spraying bleach into a container of cucumbers that were likely to have been served to children as well as “wiping his anus, penis and testicles, and spitting saliva on kitchen utensils and bread which was likely used to prepare food and served to children.”

Video clips also showed Impellizzeri rubbing his genitals on cafeteria utensils and school food, masturbating on pillows and bowls and contaminating various school items with spit, urine and feces, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Impellizzerri shared the videos to an online chat group.

State Police also discovered that Impellizzeri had child sexual abuse files — which led to additional charges.

