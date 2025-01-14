NJ school custodian admits putting bodily fluids, bleach on food for kids

🔻 NJ man accused of lewd food acts in school cafeteria

🔻 Man was fired as school custodian after arrest

🔻 Will go to prison in plea

A now ex-public school custodian, has admitted to tainting food and utensils with bodily fluids at the elementary cafeteria where he worked and will go to prison.

On Monday, 27-year-old Giovanni Impellizzeri pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Superior Court to second-degree official misconduct and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.

The charges were filed based on videos that Impellizzeri had taken of himself while working as a custodian for the Upper Deerfield School District assigned to the Elizabeth F. Moore School, which runs from grade 3 to 5, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Impellizzeri admitted to his actions in court, NJ.com reported.

Giovanni Impellizzeri (Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office) Giovanni Impellizzeri (Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Impellizzeri worked for school for years

The disgusting behavior was described in a criminal complaint as “spraying bleach into a container of cucumbers that were likely to have been served to children as well as “wiping his anus, penis and testicles, and spitting saliva on kitchen utensils and bread which was likely used to prepare food and served to children.”

Video clips also showed Impellizzeri rubbing his genitals on cafeteria utensils and school food, masturbating on pillows and bowls and contaminating various school items with spit, urine and feces, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

He was hired as a custodian by the school district in September 2019 and was ultimately fired after his 2023 arrest and criminal case.

Impellizzerri shared the videos to an online chat group.

State Police also discovered that Impellizzeri had child sexual abuse files and he was additionally charged with possession of and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

School in Upper Deerfield (Canva, Google Maps) School in Upper Deerfield (Canva, Google Maps) loading...

Lasy year, Impellizzeri rejected a plea offer in the case for 10 years.

Prosecutors would recommend a five year sentence in state prison for the misconduct charge to run back-to-back with a three year term for the possession of child sex abuse materials.

Sentencing was set for March 28, at which time the state would also request that Impellizzeri be put on parole supervision for life.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Best elementary schools in New Jersey (2024) In November 2024, U.S. News & World Report released its list of the best elementary schools in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia