A public school custodian, accused of tainting food and utensils with bodily fluids at the elementary cafeteria where he worked, has passed on a plea deal — for now.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, of Vineland, entered a plea of not guilty during a Friday hearing in Cumberland County Superior Court, according to 6ABC Action News.

Impellizzeri, who is now 26, was indicted last week by a Cumberland County grand jury on charges that include official misconduct, aggravated assault, knowingly tampering with food products and attempted child endangerment.

He additionally has been charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

According to NJ.com, Impellizzeri could have pleaded guilty to two charges, in return for a recommended prison term of 10 years.

The same report said public defender Emily Bell at the hearing added that she would likely make a counter plea offer.

The next court hearing in the case has been set for April 19.

Impellizzeri fired during packed school board meeting

Impellizzeri, of Vineland, worked at the Elizabeth F. Moore School, which serves students in grades 3 to 5, at the time of his arrest on Oct. 31.

He was ordered to remain in jail days later, after Cumberland County prosecutors told a judge that Impellizzeri has been sexually aroused by the thought of making children sick.

Impellizzeri was officially fired from his job by the Upper Deerfield Board of Education at a November packed meeting following his arrest, as previously reported by NJ.com.

