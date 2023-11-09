More disturbing charges against NJ school worker in bodily fluids case

🔴 School worker was initially charged after lewd food videos were reported to police

🔴 New criminal charges have been filed

🔴 Health officials announced results of tests performed on the suspect

VINELAND — A school janitor charged with doing lewd things to food served to students faces additional charges after authorities said they found more disturbing images.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, of Vineland, who worked for the Upper Deerfield Township school district at the Elizabeth F. Moore School, was initially charged after police were tipped off about videos he posted on the encrypted text app called Telegram.

The video showed Impellizzeri spraying bleach into a container of cucumbers likely to be served to students. He also is seen "wiping his anus, penis and testicles, and spitting saliva on kitchen utensils and bread which was likely used to prepare food and served to children," officials said.

The newest charges on Wednesday were the distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said investigators are reasonably certain that Impellizzeri did not create the pornographic material but simply possessed it and passed it on to others. The prosecutor did not disclose where the material was located by investigators.

Giovanni Impellizzeri (Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office) Giovanni Impellizzeri (Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Health test results come back

Tests by the Cumberland County Department of Health and state Department of Health determined Impellizzeri is not a health threat to those who consumed the food he contaminated with bodily fluid. Additional test results are pending but health officials do not anticipate a different result.

The group PRAC of Southern New Jersey and its Hispanic Women’s Resource Center of Cumberland County told the Cherry Hill Courier Post they do not want Superintendent Peter Koza to be part of any investigation into the incident.

The group is critical that the district informed parents about Impellizzeri with a robocall, did not activate a mental health team and continued to serve food from the same kitchen.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past two years There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, between 2023 and 2022 alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt