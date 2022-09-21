NJ man’s death at food processing site prompts OSHA inspection

A man’s death at a food processing facility in Cumberland County has prompted an investigation by federal labor inspectors — as the company has said there was a workplace accident that caused the fatality.

State Police said troopers responded before 8 a.m. on Monday to a report of an unresponsive person at a site on Parsonage Road in Upper Deerfield Township.

A 63-year-old man was found inside of a kettle cooker, according to police.

Dale Devilli, of Millville, was pronounced dead shortly after.

Troopers said there was nothing suspicious in nature at the scene.

"Early Monday morning, an accident that caused a fatal injury to one of our employees occurred at our facility in Seabrook, New Jersey," Lassonde spokesman, Alexander Roberton said in a written response to New Jersey 101.5 Wednesday evening. Seabrook is an area of the township.

"We are devastated by the loss of our friend and colleague and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time," he continued.

Lassonde Pappas facilities in Cumberland County (Google Maps/Lassonde Pappas) Lassonde Pappas facilities in Cumberland County (Google Maps/Lassonde Pappas) loading...

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into the death at the Lassonde Pappas facility at 1045 West Parsonage Road in Bridgeton, an OSHA spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday.

Devilli was being mourned by family and friends with a funeral service set for Sept. 26 in Bridgeton, according to an online obituary — which also listed his hometown as Lawrence Township.

In 2011, Lassonde acquired Clement Pappas and Company, the nation’s second-largest producer of private-label juice beverages.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.