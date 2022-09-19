Plane crashes in South NJ yard, leaving 2 people dead

Plane crashes in South NJ yard, leaving 2 people dead

Plane after crashing into a yard in Upper Deerfield 9/19/22 (CBS Philadelphia via YouTube)

UPPER DEERFIELD — Two people were killed Monday afternoon when a small plane crashed into a yard in Cumberland County.

The yellow single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed into a yard on Parvin Mill Road around 2 p.m., according to the FAA.

State Police said the pilot and passenger were the only people on board.

The FAA did not disclose the plane's flight plan or the identities of the victims.

Video of the crash shows the plane in one piece in the large front yard.  A white sheet was placed over the cockpit. Yellow tape surrounded the plane.

The National Transportation Saftey Board is investigating the crash.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.

Netflix’s Most Popular English-Language TV Shows Ever

These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix (in English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.
Filed Under: Cumberland County, Upper Deerfield
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM