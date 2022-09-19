Plane crashes in South NJ yard, leaving 2 people dead

UPPER DEERFIELD — Two people were killed Monday afternoon when a small plane crashed into a yard in Cumberland County.

The yellow single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed into a yard on Parvin Mill Road around 2 p.m., according to the FAA.

State Police said the pilot and passenger were the only people on board.

The FAA did not disclose the plane's flight plan or the identities of the victims.

Video of the crash shows the plane in one piece in the large front yard. A white sheet was placed over the cockpit. Yellow tape surrounded the plane.

The National Transportation Saftey Board is investigating the crash.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

