‘They’ll always be together’ — Father, son killed in NJ plane crash

UPPER DEERFIELD — A father and son died after their small plane crashed into a front yard on Monday afternoon.

The pilot of the Champion Aeronca 7AC was Kristofer Noone, 24, of Pennsauken, according to State Police.

His father, John Noone III, 67, of Elmer, was the sole passenger.

The yellow single-engine plane took off from Bucks Airport in Bridgeton moments before landing intact in the front yard of the house on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield around 2 p.m.

The NTSB is investigating what caused the plane to land so quickly after takeoff.

According to FAA records, the plane was registered to Terri Air Service of Wilmington, Delaware.

Kristofer Noone Kristofer Noone (Kris Noone via Facebook) loading...

An experienced pilot

Kristofer Noone was a pilot with Spirit Airlines, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of our former Piedmont team member Kristopher Noone. We want to offer our condolences to his family during this difficult time," the airline said in an emailed statement.

Father and son were remembered by relatives.

"There are no words. Our family is devastated. Kris and Moose, we love you more than you could have ever known," Jenai Noone said on Facebook.

"Kris, you are an accomplished pilot and instructor and the youngest airline pilot in the country at 21. Almost impossible in today's aviation standards. The whole family down here, and in heaven fly with you everyday. You go young bull!!!!," Lyndia Noone said on Facebook.

A GoFundMe page was created to help with expenses.

"They’ll always be together soaring through the sky," the page says.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



Spirit Halloween is back: Here's where to find them in NJ A list of towns throughout New Jersey where you can find Spirit Halloween stores for 2022. Towns are listed in alphabetical order. Click or tap on the town names for more details.