NJ man found dead in kettle cooker ‘valued family above all else’

A South Jersey man who died in a workplace accident was being mourned as the "rock of his family," days after the horrific discovery.

State Police said they found Dale Devilli, of Millville, unresponsive inside of a kettle cooker at a Lassonde Pappas food processing plant on Monday.

Federal labor inspectors have launched a review of the site along Parsonage Road.

Kettle cooker accident at Lassonde Pappas

The 63-year-old was a millwright at the facility in the Seabrook section of Upper Deerfield Township, according to an online obituary.

A millwright installs, repairs and deals with machinery in factories, plants, and construction sites, according to Career Explorer.

"Early Monday morning, an accident that caused a fatal injury to one of our employees occurred at our facility in Seabrook, New Jersey," Lassonde spokesman, Alexander Roberton, previously said in a written response to New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday.

He continued "We are devastated by the loss of our friend and colleague and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."

Lassonde Pappas facilities in Cumberland County (Google Maps) Lassonde Pappas facilities in Cumberland County (Google Maps) loading...

Family mourns Dale Devilli

Devilli, a 1977 graduate of Bridgeton High School, was also remembered in his obituary as an avid outdoorsman and handyman who "hardly ever missed a day of work and took pride in his job," while also valuing "family above all else."

He is survived by his wife and two daughters, siblings and other extended relatives.

A funeral service has been set for Sept. 26 in Bridgeton.

OSHA is investigating

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into the death at the facility at 1045 West Parsonage Road in Bridgeton, an OSHA spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

Troopers said there was nothing suspicious in nature at the scene on Monday.

Lassonde acquired Clement Pappas and Company, the nation’s second-largest producer of private-label juice beverages, more than a decade ago in 2011.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

