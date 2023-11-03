NJ custodian put his bodily fluids and worse on food for kids, cops say

⚫ NJ school custodian accused of lewd food acts

⚫ Cops say bodily fluids contaminated utensils, food

⚫ Man faces several criminal charges

A 25-year-old school custodian has been accused of performing raunchy, unsanitary acts on cafeteria utensils and food, which later was offered to elementary students.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, of Vineland, worked for the Upper Deerfield Township school district at the Elizabeth F. Moore School, which runs from grade 3 to 5, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Monday, State Police received multiple anonymous tips regarding “alarming posts” made by Impellizzeri on an encrypting text app, called Telegram, as outlined in court documents filed in the case.

Giovanni Impellizzeri (Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office)

NJ defendant worked for school for four years

The unthinkable behavior was described in a criminal complaint as “spraying bleach into a container of cucumbers that were likely to have been served to children as well as “wiping his anus, penis and testicles, and spitting saliva on kitchen utensils and bread which was likely used to prepare food and served to children.”

Video clips show Impellizzeri rubbing his genitals on the cafeteria utensils and school food, masturbating on pillows and bowls and contaminating various school items with spit, urine and feces, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

He was first hired as a custodian by the school district four years ago, in September 2019.

Police were now trying to figure out when the acts caught on video happened, during that time of employment.

The school district has been working with the county health department to make sure the entire school cafeteria, including surfaces and utensils, are properly sanitized and any food products in question thrown away.

Upper Deerfield school (Google Maps, Canva)

Aggravated assault, tampering with food among charges filed

Impellizzeri faced third-degree counts of the following: aggravated assault, two counts of tampering with food products, endangering the welfare of a child and attempted endangering the welfare of children.

On Thursday, a charge of second-degree official misconduct was also added.

Impellizzeri was being held in Cumberland County Jail, pending court hearings.

Without identifying the employee by name, Upper Deerfield Schools Superintendent Peter Koza said he was on administrative leave and in police custody, in a message to the school community this week, as reported by NJ.com.

Anyone with potential information was asked to contact State Police Detective Alex Angerman at 856-451-0101 or to submit an anonymous tip online at CCPO.TIPS.

