NJ cops find slain brother, missing an eye, next to blood-filled cup, plate & utensils

PRINCETON — Police walked into a nightmarish and bloody scene after receiving a 911 call from a Princeton man who they charged with murdering his brother.

Matthew Hertgen has been in custody since his arrest on Feb. 22, accused of brutally killing 26-year-old Joseph Hertgen and the family cat.

Investigators revealed in court documents that the suspect has suffered from mental illness and disturbing "visions." Graphic details of the crime scene also disturbingly echo a bizarre poem Hergen shared on Facebook five months earlier.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found the victim lying on the dining room floor, with signs of blunt force trauma to his head, a large, deep cut to his chest and cuts to his right eye, which appeared to be missing, the affidavit of probable cause says.

Officers also saw a cup full of what appeared to be blood and a blood-smeared plate and utensils placed on the floor near the victim.

In September, Hertgen shared a poem that appeared to be written by him with the lines "I can see the knives sharpening" and "Blood oozes out of his eyes."

Suspect called 911

Court documents obtained by New Jersey 101.5 show that Matthew Hertgen called 911 after 11 p.m. and said the victim had been dead for 30 to 40 minutes.

He reported a fire and his brother’s body inside his home at the Michelle Mews luxury apartments.

When asked how Joseph Hertgen was hurt, the 31-year-old Hertgen said, “I’m not gonna go into any more details right now.”

Michelle Mews Princeton (Google Maps, Canva) Michelle Mews Princeton (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

A bloodied golf club was recovered nearby as well as the family’s dead cat, which appeared to have been beaten and partly burned.

Officers said that Matthew Hertgen’s hands were covered in cuts and scratches.

Joseph Hertgen (Credit Legacy.com by Silverton Memorial Funeral Home) Joseph Hertgen (Credit Legacy.com by Silverton Memorial Funeral Home) loading...

Hertgen has struggled with mental illness, family says

Investigators spoke to other family members, and a third brother told police that Matthew Hertgen had suffered from “severe mental illness” for the past five years.

He said earlier on Feb. 22, the defendant was “extremely distressed, despondent, and experiencing terrifying versions.”

The surviving brother said he picked up Matthew Hertgen around 4:30 p.m. and after spending time together, he dropped him back off at the Michelle Mews residence around 10 p.m.

At that point, Joseph Hertgen was home and seen alive by the surviving sibling, the affidavit said.

After leaving, the other Hertgen sibling sent a text message to Joseph, saying that Matthew was having trouble with “his visions” and to reach out for help.

He also texted Matthew Hertgen just before 10:30 p.m., inviting him on a hike the next day and saying “hang in there,” according to the affidavit — the defendant did not text back.

(Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Hertgen remains detained

Matthew Hertgen is being represented by the public defender’s office.

He briefly appeared remotely before Superior Court Judge Amber Gibbs, while being held in Mercer County jail.

The next hearing was set for Thursday at 11 a.m.

