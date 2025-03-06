‘Mentally ill’ NJ man, accused of killing brother, volunteers to stay jailed before trial

🔺Hertgen remains detained

🔺Police found gruesome scene

🔺Accused killer has mental health struggles

TRENTON — In a short court hearing on Thursday, a Princeton man accused of the ritualistic murder of his younger brother voluntarily consented to remain in jail.

Matthew Hertgen, who is being represented by the public defender’s office despite his family's luxury living, appeared before Superior Court Judge Amber Gibbs and consented to being detained before trial.

Hertgen has been in custody since his arrest on Feb. 22, accused of killing 26-year-old Joseph Hertgen, whose eye appeared to have been torn out next to blood-soaked dinnerware. He's also accused of killing a pet cat.

Investigators revealed in court documents that the suspect has suffered from several years of mental health struggles that include disturbing "visions."

Michelle Mews in Princeton (Google Maps Canva Townsquare Media Illustration) Michelle Mews in Princeton (Google Maps Canva Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Police walked into a grim scene after receiving a 911 call from Matthew Hertgen reporting a fire and death at the Michelle Mews luxury apartments.

When asked how Joseph Hertgen was hurt, the 31-year-old Hertgen said, “I’m not gonna go into any more details right now."

Responding officers found the victim lying on the dining room floor, with signs of blunt force trauma to his head, a large, deep cut to his chest and cuts to his right eye, which appeared to be missing, the affidavit of probable cause says.

Joseph Hertgen (Credit Legacy.com by Silverton Memorial Funeral Home) Joseph Hertgen (Credit Legacy.com by Silverton Memorial Funeral Home) loading...

The Hertgens grew up in Toms River and attended Toms River High School North.

A third brother told investigators after the grisly discovery that Matthew Hertgen had suffered from “severe mental illness” for the past five years.

He said earlier on Feb. 22, the defendant was “extremely distressed, despondent, and experiencing terrifying versions.”

On Thursday, after Matthew Hertgen consented to remaining detained, the judge set the next court appearance for March 24 at 1:30 p.m.

