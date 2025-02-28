Public defender for NJ brother’s ‘killer’ in gruesome luxury home ‘murder’

🔺NJ man accused of killing brother

It was a brief court hearing in Mercer County for accused killer Matthew Hertgen on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Princeton man charged with murdering his younger brother and a pet car appeared via video before Superior Court Judge Amber Gibbs while being held in Mercer County jail.

Hertgen, who is accused of fratricide in a luxury living development where rents are higher than $6,000 a month, is being represented by the public defender’s office.

As the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office requested a three-day adjournment, the defense also requested additional days, Patch reported.

The next hearing was set for a week later on March 6 at 11 a.m.

First responders were called to a gruesome scene on Feb. 22, in a luxury apartment at Michelle Mews, which is part of the Residences at Palmer Square.

A 911 call was made by Matthew Hertgen around 11:16 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey previously said.

He has been charged with murder, animal cruelty and weapons offenses that name a knife and a golf club.

There has been no public disclosure of a potential motive.

On his publicly viewed Facebook page, Matthew Hertgen shared at least two poems with violent imagery, a year ago and in September.

The day before his brother’s killing, he also shared a self photo with what appeared to be a cat toy next to him on the floor.

Both Hertgens grew up in Toms River and attended Toms River High School North, according to Joseph’s obituary, which makes no mention of Matthew.

"Joey growing up in our neighborhood with all of our boys were some of the best memories. You were always the sweetest boy with the biggest heart. You will truly be missed by all but you will never be forgotten and will remain in our hearts forever," one mourner said in a tribute posted online.

