Phil Murphy: Up in Smoke — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

TRENTON — New Jersey U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who is on trial on federal bribery charges in New York, has filed to run as an independent candidate for reelection.

Menendez, 70, had said this year that he would not seek the Democratic nomination to pursue a fourth term, and on Monday filed paperwork with the state to launch an independent bid on the ballot. He had previously said an independent run for office was possible.

The survival of certain birds of prey is no longer in jeopardy in New Jersey, according to a proposal made Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy's administration.

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette says they're looking to remove the bald eagle and osprey from the state's list of endangered species.

HOWELL — Police say a man stabbed his mother to death as she slept early Monday morning.

Robert Parody, 25, went into his mother's room inside their home on Porter Road in Howell after midnight and stabbed Loretta Parody, 61, in the chest, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

Police quickly found and arrested Parody.

KEANSBURG — A Keansburg man is hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a police-involved shooting at a borough home.

The shooting on Seabreeze Way on Memorial Day is under investigation, according to the Attorney General's Office. The residential street is not far from the beach and Keansburg amusement park.

While it's unclear what led to the shooting, officials said that Keansburg police were called to a home on the quiet street around 1 p.m. Monday for a well-being check. Authorities did not release the home's address.

⬛ Phil Murphy: Up in smoke

You can literally smoke Phil Murphy in the Garden State.

A grow house in Mount Holly has produced a new hybrid marijuana named after new jersey's governor.

They say Murphy's Sourz is a Sativa strain that strikes a perfect balance between uplifting euphoria and calming relaxation.

The flavor profile is described as sour lemon, sweet tangerine with hints of diesel and pine.

