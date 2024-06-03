NJ man stabbed his sleeping mother to death, cops say

✅Police were called to a house on Porter Road in Howell early Monday

✅Loretta Parody was found dead in her bed

✅Son Robert Parody was charged with her death

HOWELL — Police say a man stabbed his mother to death as she slept early Monday morning.

Robert Parody, 25, went into his mother's room inside their home on Porter Road in Howell after midnight and stabbed Loretta Parody, 61, in the chest, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

Police quickly found and arrested Parody.

Parody was charged with first-degree murder and a related weapons offense. He is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a detention hearing.

Santiago did not disclose a motive for the stabbing or if anyone else was present in the house.

ALSO READ: NJ woman dies after multiple vehicle crash on Route 9

Porter Road in Howell Porter Road in Howell (Canva) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Sights and sounds of rural New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark