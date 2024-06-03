NJ woman dies after multiple-vehicle crash on Route 9
🚨Several vehicles were involved in the crash in Old Bridge
🚨A passenger in a BMW died at the scene
🚨Four people in a Mustang were hospitalized
OLD BRIDGE — A Manalapan woman died following a multi-vehicle crash on Route 9 early Sunday morning,
Kristina Godich, 31, a passenger in a BMW, was pronounced dead at the crash scene in front of Wawa on southbound Route 9 just after 1 a.m.
The driver of the BMW and four people in a Mustang were hospitalized and are all in critical condition as of Monday morning, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yvonne Ciccone said.
ALSO READ: Now it murder - NJ woman dies week after horrific stabbing
Over two dozen crashes in Middlesex County
All drivers and occupants of other vehicles involved in the crash were treated at the scene and released.
Ciccone did not disclose the circumstances of the crash, the exact number of vehicles or if anyone had been charged.
The prosecutor asked anyone with information about the crash to call her office at 732-745-3354.
This was the third fatal crash in Old Bridge and the 24th in Middlesex County this year, according to State Police records.
