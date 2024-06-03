✅ Alex Williams, 24, is charged with first-degree murder

✅ The victim was attacked outside her home

✅ Her child was nearby as the stabbing took place

WALL — A woman has died after succumbing to injuries in a machete attack outside her apartment. Her boyfriend has now been charged with murder.

Alex Williams, 24, of Wall, repeatedly stabbed the woman at the Glen Oaks apartment complex off Allenwood Road on May 23 causing "multiple significant injuries," Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said. A child was "in the general proximity" during the attack.

The woman died a week later. Williams is now charged with first-degree murder. He was previously charged with attempted murder, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a detention hearing Friday.

The identity of the victim was not disclosed.

The prosecutor did not say whether investigators knew what motivated the attack.

