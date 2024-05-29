Woman in critical condition after machete attack outside her home in Wall, NJ

🔪 A woman was stabbed multiple times with a machete in her apartment parking lot

🔪 She suffered "multiple significant injuries"

🔪 Her child was nearby during the assault

WALL — A man was charged with attempted murder after police say he attacked his girlfriend with a machete in a parking lot Thursday morning as her child watched.

Alex Williams, 24, of Wall, repeatedly assaulted the woman at the Glen Oaks apartment complex off Allenwood Road around 9:22 a.m. causing "multiple significant injuries,: Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

She was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

Motive for attack

Williams was charged with first-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a detention hearing.

Santiago did not say whether investigators know what motivated the attack.

