🔴 Man shot by police in Keansburg on Memorial Day

🔴 He had multiple weapons including a chainsaw, authorities say

🔴 Shooting is under investigation

KEANSBURG — A Keansburg man is hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a police-involved shooting at a borough home.

The shooting on Seabreeze Way on Memorial Day is under investigation, according to the Attorney General's Office. The residential street is not far from the beach and Keansburg amusement park.

While it's unclear what led to the shooting, officials said that Keansburg police were called to a home on the quiet street around 1 p.m. Monday for a well-being check. Authorities did not release the home's address.

Police officers went into the home and found a man inside.

Seabreeze Way in Keansburg

He had several weapons including a chainsaw that was on and running, according to the OAG.

The man "approached" the police officers prompting one of the cops to use a taser on him, authorities said.

Another police officer shot the man using his service weapon; at least one bullet connected with his target, authorities said.

The man was hospitalized at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was in stable but critical condition as of Friday.

The OAG said that it would not yet identify anyone involved in the shooting. Under New Jersey state law, all deaths involving police must be investigated by the OAG.

