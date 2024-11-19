Perv soccer coach preyed on young players — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Eric Williams (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Google Maps) Eric Williams (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Google Maps) loading...

ATLANTIC CITY — A local man has admitted to raping a woman at the Atlantic City Bus Terminal.

Eric Williams, 56, of Atlantic City pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated assault last Wednesday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities said on May 19, 2022, Williams found a woman sleeping at the bus terminal on Atlantic Avenue. The terminal serves as a regional hub for local and NJ Transit buses.

He then sexually assaulted, prosecutors said

FILE - Pedestrians cross Delancey Street as congested traffic from Brooklyn enters Manhattan over the Williamsburg Bridge, March 28, 2019, in New York. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 indefinitely delayed implementation of a plan to charge motorists big tolls to enter the core of Manhattan, just weeks before the nation's first “congestion pricing” system was set to launch. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) FILE - Pedestrians cross Delancey Street as congested traffic from Brooklyn enters Manhattan over the Williamsburg Bridge, March 28, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) loading...

Congestion pricing in Manhattan took a giant step closer to reality with a near-unanimous vote of support by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board on Monday.

The board approved a reduction in the original congestion pricing toll to enter Manhattan below 60th Street from $15 to $9 during peak hours. The toll is expected to take effect on Jan. 5.

New York Gov. Hochul initially paused the program from being implemented and waited until after the general election to propose what is now being called a "phase in" to the higher price.

(Google Maps/East Orange police) (Google Maps/East Orange police) loading...

EAST ORANGE — A male juvenile is hospitalized with gunshot wounds after being found in a city home this past weekend.

East Orange police found the victim Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m. at a home along North 17th Street, according to city spokesperson Connie Jackson.

The boy was lying on the ground in the first-floor hallway near a staircase, officials said.

New York Giants' Tommy DeVito warms up before a game in September New York Giants' Tommy DeVito warms up before a game in September (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) loading...

Former New Jersey high school great Tommy DeVito will get another start with the Giants on Sunday.

Giants coach Brian Daboll confirmed reports that the Cedar Grove resident who led Don Bosco High School to a high school state championship will get the start against Tampa Bay at MetLife Stadium. The Giants, with just two wins, have the worst record in the NFL.

Ryan Gunsauls, of Union Beach (MCPO, Canva) Youth soccer coach arrested sexual images with minors Ryan Gunsauls, of Union Beach (MCPO, Canva) loading...

FREEHOLD – A 33-year-old youth soccer coach has admitted to several sexual offenses against student athletes formerly under his supervision, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Monday.

Ryan Gunsauls, of Union Beach, pleaded guilty in Monmouth County Superior Court to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child by manufacturing child sexual abuse material — as well as second-degree attempted endangering via manufacture of child sexual abuse material and second- and third-degree endangering via sexual conduct.

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff in 2024 A number of teachers and school staff around New Jersey have been arrested for alleged sexual contact with minors within this calendar year, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Best elementary schools in New Jersey (2024) In November 2024, U.S. News & World Report released its list of the best elementary schools in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.