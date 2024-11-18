Police find boy shot at East Orange, NJ home

🚨 Boy found shot at East Orange home

🚨 He was shot in the chest

🚨 Second underage city-related boy shot in the past week

EAST ORANGE — A male juvenile is hospitalized with gunshot wounds after being found in a city home this past weekend.

East Orange police said they found the victim Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m. at a home along North 17th Street, according to city spokesperson Connie Jackson.

The boy was lying on the ground in the first-floor hallway near a staircase.

He had been shot in the chest more than once, Jackson said. The victim was in stable condition at University Hospital as of noon Monday.

Officials have not identified the victim or said how old he is.

No arrests have been announced. Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the East Orange police tips hotline at 973-266-5041.

East Orange boy shot last week

A teenage boy from East Orange was shot last week near the border of Newark and East Orange, the Daily Voice reported.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 on the 400 block of 4th Avenue in Newark — just half a mile away from Saturday's incident in East Orange.

The 15-year-old victim went to hospital before first responders arrived at the scene.

There was nothing from authorities to indicate that the shootings were in any way related.

