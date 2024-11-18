🚨 Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

ATLANTIC CITY — A local man has admitted to raping a woman at the Atlantic City Bus Terminal.

Eric Williams, 56, of Atlantic City pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated assault last Wednesday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities said on May 19, 2022, Williams found a woman sleeping at the bus terminal on Atlantic Avenue. The terminal serves as a regional hub for local and NJ Transit buses.

He then sexually assaulted her using his hands and genitals, prosecutors said.

Eric Williams (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office)

Investigators used surveillance video from a camera inside the terminal to identify Williams.

Williams faces 12 years in state prison as part of his plea agreement. He must also register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 19, 2025.

Previous assault accusation

It's not the first time Williams has been arrested for attacking a woman.

In 2018, Atlantic City police said he was charged with robbery, simple assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and related crimes.

Williams was accused of putting a woman in a headlock, stealing her cell phone, and then punching a police officer in the face.

