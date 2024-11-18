NJ man admits to raping sleeping woman at Atlantic City Bus Terminal
🚨 Man pleads guilty to sexual assault
🚨 Rape was caught on surveillance video
🚨 Has a previous assault accusation
ATLANTIC CITY — A local man has admitted to raping a woman at the Atlantic City Bus Terminal.
Eric Williams, 56, of Atlantic City pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated assault last Wednesday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Authorities said on May 19, 2022, Williams found a woman sleeping at the bus terminal on Atlantic Avenue. The terminal serves as a regional hub for local and NJ Transit buses.
He then sexually assaulted her using his hands and genitals, prosecutors said.
Investigators used surveillance video from a camera inside the terminal to identify Williams.
Williams faces 12 years in state prison as part of his plea agreement. He must also register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.
His sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 19, 2025.
Previous assault accusation
It's not the first time Williams has been arrested for attacking a woman.
In 2018, Atlantic City police said he was charged with robbery, simple assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and related crimes.
Williams was accused of putting a woman in a headlock, stealing her cell phone, and then punching a police officer in the face.
