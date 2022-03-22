PA woman faces murder, DUI charges for killing 2 troopers, man

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with three counts each of third-degree murder and vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in an early Monday crash on I-95, killing two Pennsylvania State troopers and a male pedestrian.

State police said Tuesday that the charges against 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb of Eagleville would also include second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer.

Police said troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca were trying to get 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras of Allentown, Pennsylvania, off the highway when all three were struck by a vehicle "traveling at a high rate of speed."

Martin Mack and Branden Sisca (via GoFundMe) Martin Mack and Branden Sisca (via GoFundMe) loading...

Mack, 33, was survived by his wife and two young daughters, according to a GoFundMe campaign setup for his family by Gina Atkins and Jessica Brown.

Sisca, 29, was survived by his pregnant wife, who is expecting their first child in July, according to a separate campaign for his family's expenses, organized by a group including Chrissy Childs.

It's unclear whether Webb has an attorney.

