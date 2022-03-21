Driver kills 2 troopers, man on I-95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania State Police Troopers and a civilian were struck and killed on I-95 south in Philadelphia very early Monday.

The deadly crash happened around 12:40 a.m. in the area of milepost 18, as the troopers had just stopped the man from walking along the highway.

Troopers Martin F. Mack, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, along with the male pedestrian, were all killed by a female motorist who tried to drive past their stopped police vehicle.

She struck all three and the police cruiser and remained at the scene, Pennsylvania State Police announced.

Fallen PA State troopers Branden T. Sisca, Martin F. Mack (PA State Police) Fallen PA State troopers Branden T. Sisca, Martin F. Mack (PA State Police) loading...

An active investigation was DUI-related, police also said, as reported by CBS Philly from a Monday news conference.

The civilian's name had not yet been publicly released.

NBC 10 Philadelphia chopper video showed a wrecked SUV and first responder vehicles along 95.

Vineland Police posted to Facebook in solidarity with the fallen officers.

“The two Troopers were out of their patrol vehicles assisting a man who was walking along the interstate. A driver who came up on the Trooper’s vehicles, which were blocking part of the highway for their safety, drove around their vehicles onto the shoulder of the highway where the man and two Troopers were, striking and tragically killing all three."

In addition to serving as a trooper, Sisca also was a fire chief in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, in Trappe, according to the volunteer department's website.

2021 deadly crash

Last year, an Ocean County woman was charged with third-degree murder in Pennsylvania stemming from a summertime crash that killed a firefighter and injured three other men, all first responders.

Jacqueline Walker, 63, of Little Egg Harbor, was fully sober during the July 2021 early morning crash along westbound Interstate 76, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

But prosecutors have said Walker was speeding in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, knowing that three of its four brakes were shot.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

