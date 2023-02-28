NJ Top News for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ NJ school cancellations, delayed openings for snow on Tuesday

Click HERE to read more

⬛ Another dead whale found off NJ, NY as public concern grows

A dead humpback whale was seen floating in the Ambrose Channel — the main shipping channel in and out of the Port of New York and New Jersey. It's the 13th stranded or dead whale in the area since December.

Click HERE to read more

⬛ Wind vs. whales — NJ petition keeps pressure on officials

"These whale deaths, we believe, are trying to tell us something," Ventnor resident Jonah Smith, a member of Protect Our Coast NJ's core committee, told New Jersey 101.5

Click HERE to read more

⬛ Feds: Man had guns, ammo, fake Marshals badge at Newark Airport

An AR-15 rifle, ammo, taser and phony US Marshals credentials were among items found in the checked luggage of Seretse Clouden, of Wallington, who was bound for Fort Lauderdale.

Click HERE to read more

⬛ Rutgers could face first professors' strike in school history

Faculty will begin voting to authorize a walkout this week at Rutgers University

Click HERE to read more

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.