New Jersey's first significant snowfall of the season has canceled classes for some school districts on Tuesday and delayed the start of others.

Precipitation began to fall late Monday afternoon as rain but will turn to snow north of Route 78 where New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects upwards of 3-6 inches.

Zarrow says don't focus on the totals but rather the impacts.

"Moderate snow accumulations to the north. Light snow/ice accumulations in the middle. Wet, windy weather to the south. Tuesday morning's commute is the big concern, as road conditions could be sloppy," Zarrow said.

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

