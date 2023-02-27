Another dead whale found in waters off NJ, NY as public concern grows

🔵 Another dead humpback whale was spotted floating in waters off NJ and NY

Another dead whale has been confirmed off the coast of New Jersey, as animal lovers of all backgrounds struggled to make sense of nearly a dozen whales found dead in just a three-month span.

The NY-based Atlantic Marine Conservation Society on Monday received a report from the U.S. Coast Guard of an unidentified whale carcass, floating about 4-5 miles south of the Ambrose Channel.

It was confirmed to be a humpback whale.

Dead humpback whale found in waters off NY/NJ (Photo: Daniel Giunta, quote via NOAA)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office confirmed on Monday to New Jersey 101.5 that this was "the 13th reported dead and/or stranded large whale along the NY/NY coastline since Dec 1, 2022."

The latest photo was taken by a charter boat captain, Daniel Giunta, based in Montauk, New York.

He shared it to Instagram after reporting the carcass in the area of the Ambrose Channel.

The Ambrose Channel is the main shipping channel in and out of the Port of New York and New Jersey.

It's part of the Lower New York Bay, several miles off the coasts of both Sandy Hook and Breezy Point, Queens.

“Teams will continue to monitor the situation, but due to human safety concerns with impending weather, a response may not be possible,” the Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries spokesperson added on Monday, ahead of wintry storms due in the area overnight.

boating safety tips around whales (NOAA)

🔵 Boating safety near whales promoted by NOAA

A video shared by NOAA on Sunday gave tips for safely boating near any whales, as at least two of the whales found dead since December had internal evidence of vessel strikes, based on necropsy results.

boating safety tips around whales (NOAA)

Among tips reviewed, boats of any size should remain the distance of at least two and a half school buses from humpback whales.

boating safety tips around whales (NOAA)

Boaters also were urged to report any sick, injured, entangled, stranded, or dead animal to the trained NOAA response network, via phone at 866-755-6622 or the Marine Mammal Stranding Center based in Brigantine.

The MMSC can be reached at 609-266-0538.

🔵 Rally, mayors' letter voice concern over potential impact of offshore wind projects

A weekend rally in Point Pleasant Beach attracted hundreds, including Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, who largely pushed for a pause in the development of wind energy projects.

At least 30 mayors from Jersey Shore towns, stretching from Monmouth to Cape May Counties, also have sent a joint letter, urging thorough investigation by federal and state authorities.

The letter said in part “While we are not opposed to clean energy, we are concerned about the impacts these projects may already be having on our environment," specifically, acoustic surveys related to offshore wind development.

Whale off Manasquan Inlet 2/13/23 (Paul Kanitra)

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has cautioned against rushing to judgement or assumptions as investigations into the whales' cause of death are ongoing.

"To assign blame before the scientific data is analyzed and interpreted would be premature, and could dilute our impact on championing changes on behalf of these animals in the future," the MMSC said in previous social media posts.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

