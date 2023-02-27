🔴 Florida-bound Wallington man busted at Newark Airport with an arsenal in luggage

🔴 Federal prosecutors say Seretse Clouden, already a convicted felon, had a fake US Marshals badge and credentials

🔴 His bags contained an AR-15 rifle and 2 other guns, ammo, taser, retractable baton and more

A 42-year-old Bergen County man is accused of trying to bring an AR-15 rifle, two other guns, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, other weapons and phony law enforcement credentials on a flight leaving Newark for Florida.

Seretse Clouden, of Wallington, has been charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, stemming from the Dec. 30 incident at Newark Liberty International Airport, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

Clouden appeared in Newark federal court on Monday.

He was also charged with fraudulent possession of an identification document and authentication feature of the United States.

Clouden had been scheduled on a flight to Fort Lauderdale.

During routine screening of checked luggage, Transportation Security Administration agents found two .40 caliber Glock magazines, each holding 15 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition and a ballistic vest carrier emblazoned with the words “Deputy Marshal.”

They traced the luggage to Clouden and screening of his other bags turned up:

🔴 ASP expandable baton

🔴 spring loaded knife

🔴 Taser

🔴 .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun

🔴 .308 caliber DPMS Panther Arms rifle

🔴 5.56 caliber AR-15 rifle - which meets the definition of a machine gun

🔴 “United States Marshal” badge and credentials, bearing Clouden’s name and photo

Clouden has never at any point been an employee of the U.S. Marshal Service.

In 2016, Clouden was convicted in Bergen County Superior Court of unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

