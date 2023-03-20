NJ Top News for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

⬛ Gas prices steady in NJ - Summer price spike coming?

Demand for gas and summer fuel blends could spike prices in New Jersey in the weeks ahead

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Massive NJ brush fire started by burning debris in yard, cops say

A West Milford resident sparked a brush fire on Saturday that injured three firefighters and damaged four buildings by illegally burning debris in their backyard.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Hate crimes are increasing and the FBI in NJ is mobilizing

The Bureau says cracking down on hate crime is a top priority in NJ and members of the public are encouraged to report it

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Atlantic City, NJ councilman charged with fraud, lying to FBI

Councilman MD Hossain Morshed of Atlantic City's Fourth Ward was charged with unemployment fraud, voter fraud, and lying to the FBI.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ FDA recalls hepatitis tainted frozen strawberries from NJ stores

Frozen strawberries sold at grocery stores including Trader Joe's in New Jersey are being recalled due to hepatitis A contamination.

Click HERE to read more.

