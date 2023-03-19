🍓 Frozen strawberries supplied by farms in Mexico have been recalled

Frozen strawberries sold at grocery stores throughout the country including New Jersey are being voluntarily recalled, according to the FDA.

The recall alert issued on Friday warns that the frozen strawberries supplied by farms in Baja California, Mexico have been linked to five cases of hepatitis A virus. Two people have been hospitalized.

Consumers who have bought the recalled berries should return them or throw them away. If someone has eaten the strawberries within the last two weeks and has not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, they should call their doctor.

Authorities said that Scenic Fruit Company in Gresham, Oregon has voluntarily recalled frozen strawberries used in 16 oz bags of Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend. The product is sold at Trader Joe's stores nationwide, including New Jersey.

Only bags with Best By Dates in 2024 are affected including Apr. 25, May. 12, May 23, May 30, and Jun. 7. No products with Best By Dates in 2023 have been impacted.

There are other brands selling the contaminated strawberries including Costco's Kirkland Signature, Simply Nature, and Made With. However, these recalled berries are not distributed in New Jersey or its neighboring states.

The FDA is still investigating to determine if other products use the frozen strawberries.

What to do if exposed to hepatitis A

If someone who is not vaccinated against hepatitis A is exposed to the virus, they should call their health care provider. A doctor may recommend post exposure prophylaxis, or PEP.

"PEP is recommended for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to hepatitis A virus in the last two weeks because vaccination can prevent a hepatitis A virus infection if given within 14 days of exposure," the FDA said. PEP is not required for someone who has already been vaccinated against or previously infected with the virus.

Symptoms of hepatitis A typically emerge between two weeks and 50 days of exposure. Children under the age of six may be asymptomatic.

Possible symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, and pale stool.

More information from the FDA is available here.

