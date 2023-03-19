Massive NJ brush fire started by burning debris in yard, cops say

🔥 A brush fire spread rapidly and destroyed a home

🔥 Three firefighters were injured trying to douse the blaze

🔥 Authorities say a resident burning debris caused the fire

WEST MILFORD — A North Jersey fire that injured three firefighters and damaged three buildings was started by a resident illegally burning debris, according to authorities.

Fire crews in West Milford responded to a home at 469 Lakeside Road for a report of a brush fire at 12:10 p.m. on Saturday, the local fire marshal said. The area sits near the New York border along Greenwood Lake. Other firefighters across the state border saw a pillar of smoke billowing from the area and chose to respond as well.

As they arrived at the scene, the fire crews found a brush fire rapidly spreading through the mountainside. The flames spread to three homes and responders from several surrounding townships went to work trying to quell the flames.

One home located at 48 Kushaqua Trail was almost entirely consumed. The roof partially collapsed, leaving behind charred remains of the structure it once was.

(Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Fortunately, firefighters were able to save the other two homes. There was damage to the outside of the houses but they remained standing.

Nearly the entire day passed before the situation was brought under control. The last fire crews weren't able to leave until around 7:30 p.m., more than seven hours after the first flames were spotted.

During that time, three firefighters were injured. Two were taken to Chilton Medical Center and later released while the third was treated at the scene.

According to the fire marshal's office, the fire was started by a resident illegally burning debris in their backyard.

The identity of the person responsible has not been released. It's unclear if any residents have been displaced by the fire. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to police and the fire marshal's office for more information.

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.

How much your school district gets under Murphy's proposed 2024 budget Gov. Phil Murphy's porposed 2024 budget includes $1 billion in new spending for school funding including pre-K funding, pension and benefits, and an additional $832 million in K-12 aid, which is listed below by county and district.