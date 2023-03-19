What in the world is a ‘Red Flag Warning’ and why should NJ care?

The Details

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for all 21 counties of New Jersey, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for all 21 counties in New Jersey on Sunday.

What Is It?

Bottom line: A Red Flag Warning cautions of high wildfire danger.

Brickworks wildfire in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest 6/26/22 Brickworks wildfire in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest 6/26/22 (NJ DEP) loading...

Specifically, the combination of dry air, dry brush, and strong winds raise the concern for wildfire growth.

Even more specifically, the following criteria trigger a Red Flag Warning:

—Relative humidity of 30% or less

—Wind speed or frequent gusts of 20 mph or higher

—10-hour fuel moisture of less than 10% (that has to do with the water content of brush, which serves as "fuel" for a wildfire)

Smoke from a wIldfire in Wharton State Forest seen from Route 206 near Chew Road 6/19/22 Smoke from a wIldfire in Wharton State Forest seen from Route 206 near Chew Road 6/19/22 (Kathi Gratton) loading...

It does not mean the Pine Barrens will spontaneously combust. But dry, windy conditions can lead to rapid spread of wildfires. And could make firefighting efforts exceptionally difficult.

Yes, the wildfire danger is mitigated due to some recent rain and snow soaking the ground. However, the other two ingredients of the fire danger formula — strong winds and dry air — are just as important for explosive wildfire growth. Hence the warning.

Aerial view of Lakewood wildfire on March 14 Aerial view of Lakewood wildfire on March 14 (NJ Forest Fire Service) loading...

Personally, I am not a fan of the name this alert was given many years ago. Especially since many New Jerseyans relate "red flag conditions" to rough surf at the Shore, rather than high fire danger. Something like "Fire Weather Warning" or "Fire Danger Warning" would be much more descriptive and user-friendly.

What Should You Care?

Outdoor burning is a terrible idea on days like this. That includes a casual flick of a cigarette. That includes fireworks. That includes controlled burns by the NJ Forest Fire Service, which could rapidly become uncontrolled.

Stay alert to any suspicious activity regarding visible flames, smoke, or burning smells too.

Brush fire in the backyard of a home on Sims Avenue in Lakewood 9/28/22 Brush fire in the backyard of a home on Sims Avenue in Lakewood 9/28/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

For the average New Jersey resident, a Red Flag Warning means absolutely nothing. But if your day will involve a flame or a spark or any other activity in a local forest, please just play it smart.

