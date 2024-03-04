Long-time married couple dies in Passaic, NJ apartment fire

🔥Fire damaged four of the 8 apartments in a building on Sunday morning

PASSAIC — Two people died and 10 eight families were displaced by an apartment building fire Sunday morning.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said two people were found dead in the two-story garden apartment building but did not disclose their identify.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora identified the couple to News 12 as Fred and Yvonne Edwards, long-time city residents who are both over 70 years old.

The couple was preparing to attend church at the Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Lora said.

The mayor told News 12 that four of the eight apartments in the building were damaged. One firefighter suffered first-degree burns.

Families displaced

Red Cross New Jersey said it assisted 10 people from eight families with temporary housing, food and other needs after their home were declared uninhabitable.

The church was accepting donations to its benevolent fund to help the couple's family with funeral expenses.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

