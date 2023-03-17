NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

⬛ Bracket Busters! - Princeton stuns #2 Arizona in NCAA tournament

The Tigers have their first NCAA tournament win since 1998

⬛ NJ woman convicted for looting during 2020 Atlantic City riots

Darlene Garrison of Atlantic City was convicted of stealing two items from a Rent-A-Center during looting following a George Floyd protest on May 31, 2020.

⬛ NJ cannabis lounges — what's allowed and what's not?

Consumption lounges are expected to open in New Jersey at some point in 2023.

⬛ Major retailer to stop selling eggs ahead of Easter, blaming cost

Ahead of spring holidays, Dollar Tree stores have announced they will stop selling eggs due to high costs, according to Reuters.

⬛ 5 workers OD on fentanyl in NJ shopping mall parking garage

The women, between the ages of 29 and 41, were unconscious when first responders arrived at the mall's lower garage off Route 4 and immediately used Naloxone (Narcan) to revive them

