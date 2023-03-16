🔵Citing high prices, a low-cost retailer says it will stop selling eggs

Some disappointing news to share ahead of Easter and Passover. A major retailer has decided to stop selling eggs due to the high cost of the product.

Dollar Tree stores will no longer sell eggs as the price has skyrocketed by as much as 60%, according to a retailer spokesperson who spoke to Reuters.

The chain, which used to sell almost everything in its stores for a buck, appealing to many cash-strapped shoppers, especially during hard economic times, said it does not expect to bring eggs back into stores for sale until later this fall.

Dollar Tree also suffered at the hands of inflation, forcing it to raise its prices from $1 to $1.25 in 2021.

According to economic data, egg prices cracked record highs of close to an average of $5 a dozen in January due to the global outbreak of the avian flu.

The latest consumer pricing data released by the U.S. government on Tuesday shows egg prices fell 6.7% in February.

The absence of eggs at Dollar Tree stores and its relatively low prices could not come at a worse time, when consumers are looking to stock up on eggs for coloring and for hunts, ahead of Easter, not to mention using them in their baking and cooking recipes.

For those celebrating Passover, a hard-boiled egg, usually roasted, is often placed on the Seder plate. Plus, some people make what they call a “Passover Roll,” which is cream puff pastry using matzo meal instead of flour, and many eggs to make them high and light.

As of 2021, there were more than 160 Dollar Tree stores in New Jersey.

