🔴 A woman was found guilty of stealing during the May 31, 2020 AC riot

🔴 The riot followed a peaceful daytime protest of the murder of George Floyd

🔴 More than 80 people have been charged in connection to the riot

ATLANTIC CITY — A woman has been convicted of stealing a safe and television from a Rent-A-Center during the mass looting of the Center City business district following peaceful protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

Darlene Garrison, 50, of Atlantic City was found guilty of third-degree receiving stolen property on Wednesday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Her trial lasted two days.

Authorities said that the Rent-A-Center on Atlantic Avenue was one of several stores looted by a large mob on the night of May 31, 2020. The looting came after a peaceful protest in the city that ended at the public safety building.

"During the protest, Atlantic City police officers walked, engaged, and knelt with those in attendance," police said on social media the next day. "As the event was concluding, a group of rioters began to walk along Atlantic Avenue breaking windows, damaging property, and stealing merchandise of local businesses."

Rent-A-Center in Atlantic City

The department said that 17 people were arrested at the scene amid the "hours-long rioting and looting."

Garrison was one of the individuals arrested. She was found in her car behind the Rent-A-Center with a safe and a television in the vehicle. Both items were stolen from the store, according to prosecutors.

The number of people charged with crimes or disorderly offenses in connection with that night has reached over 80, according to the prosecutor's office. Authorities said that nearly all of those cases have been resolved by guilty pleas.

While Garrison was convicted of stealing, prosecutors said the jury was "deadlocked" on a fourth-degree rioting charge.

Garrison's sentencing is set for April 21. She faces up to five years in state prison, according to the prosecutor's office.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

