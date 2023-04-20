NJ to study wind impact on whales – NJ Top News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ As whale deaths rise, NJ will study impact of offshore wind

NJ is launching multiple studies into the potential impact of offshore wind projects on marine life, but will not stop wind development projects

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Whale deaths: We asked offshore wind firms to explain their work

Offshore wind activity, specifically sonar, has been blamed for whale deaths along the Jersey coast, but is it warranted?

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Want a summer NJ rental? Availability is a bit looser in 2023

It's another sign that coronavirus is a concern of the past for many folks in New Jersey and neighboring states

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ drivers, cyclists frequently at odds, fighting on state roads

Many NJ drivers may not be aware of or choose to ignore the Safe Passing Law which says there must be 4 feet of space between a car and a bicycle

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Dunkin' worker spills burning hot coffee on NJ man, suit says

A Bayonne man has filed a lawsuit against Dunkin' claiming an employee working the drive-thru dropped several hot coffee cups on his lap, burning him.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ On Target: Understanding New Jersey's Gun Laws

A special Town Hall broadcast airs tonight at 7 p.m.

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.